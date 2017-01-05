FAMEFLYNET/AKM-GSI

She’s definitely been up in the gym working on her fitness! Fergie showed off her killer bikini body on the beach in Maui, Hawaii, with her husband, Josh Duhamel, on Wednesday, January 4.



The “M.I.L.F. $" singer, 41, sizzled in a teeny green swimsuit with long side ties while jogging into the water. She flaunted her incredible abs and toned booty in the cheeky printed bikini, which she paired with round mirrored shades. The Transformers actor, 44, who was wearing blue checkered swim trunks, also splashed around in the ocean.



FAMEFLYNET/AKM-GSI

After spending some time in the sun, the Black Eyed Peas singer covered up in a black-and-white printed top and a black hat for a walk along the shore with Duhamel. Fergie later relaxed on a beach chair under an umbrella.



The couple, who are parents of 3-year-old son Axl, seemed to be enjoying a family vacation. Duhamel shared an Instagram photo from the getaway of himself on a cluster of rocks at the beach. “Good thing this guy captured being one with nature,” he joked of the January 2 snap.

It seems that the Grammy winner and the Las Vegas alum jetted over to the Aloha State after Fergie hosted the Billboard Hollywood Party on New Year’s Eve in L.A. The “Fergalicious” singer also performed at the event, which was broadcast as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



