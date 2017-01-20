Courtesy Anna Victoria/Instagram

There is no such thing as a perfect body. Just ask fitness blogger Anna Victoria. On Monday, January 16, the 28-year-old — who weighs roughly 125 pounds, with 17 percent body fat — proved how misleading social media can be with two Instagram pictures taken just minutes apart.



In one image she stands with her back arched and her abs are completely flat; in the other, she is sitting and appears to have stomach rolls.

“Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don’t change your worth,” the Fit Body Guides founder wrote to her more than 1 million followers. “I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn’t see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! “As I’m getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren’t going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived.”



Her inspiring post has racked up more 328,000 likes in less than a week.

“I’ve received several comments from girls in their early teens who never knew it was OK to have a stomach,” Victoria tells Us Weekly. “Those are the comments that remind me why I put myself out there even though it can be embarrassing.”



Victoria admits that even she struggles with her reflection sometimes. “It started when I got into fitness and started being compared to other fitness models that have entirely different body types from me,” the Rome-based Instagram star tells Us Weekly. “It took a bit of time to stop focusing on what others look like and trying to live up to that, and just be the best I could be personally.”

