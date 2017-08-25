💙💛💙 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Fun in the sun! Being Mary Jane actress Gabrielle Union flaunted her sexy beach body in several Instagram photos while celebrating her third wedding anniversary with husband, Dwyane Wade, in Mykonos, Greece, on Thursday, August 24,



In one photo shared on Instagram, the 44-year-old looked flawless as she rocked a pink bikini and styled her hair in long braids. She paired the look with pink nail polish.

“Long ass foot💃🏿” the star captioned the sultry shot as she relaxed poolside.

In another Instagram snap, the 10 Things I Hate About You star looked completely at peace as she kicked her foot up and laughed while the sun set behind her.

“Sunsets in Mykonos” the star captioned the photo.

In a third pic, Union grabs on to her 35-year-old husband as the couple posed in front of clear blue water. She captioned the Instagram photo with several heart emojis “ 💙💛💙”

The twosome, who tied to knot in August 2014, traveled to Greece with a few friends as an early third anniversary celebration.

“We Love LOVE!! We celebrate it!!Anniversary trip w friends that's become family!” the Chicago Bulls player wrote alongside a picture of the couple’s friends on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the Bring it On star opened up to Health magazine, revealing her secrets to maintaining a fit beach body.

“I work with a trainer for the most part,” she told the publication. “I do know how to train myself, but I’ve realized that if someone’s not waiting for me, I do not feel obligated to get up.”

Union pointed out that while she might not always enjoy hitting the gym, she realizes the health benefits associated with breaking a sweat.

“I’m not one of those people, like, ‘I can’t start my day without it.’ Nope. I can actually start my day beautifully, sleeping in, eating some pancakes,” the Birth of a Nation actress said. “But I work out because I have a family history of diabetes and heart disease. Knowing what I can do to prevent that has been a huge thing. And then there’s my job. Knowing that there are people who cannot wait to circle your fat and draw an arrow to it keeps me in the gym.”

The actress also understands the balance between living responsibly and having a little fun.

“You know, my grandma lived to be 110, and she drank alcohol, like, every day. I don’t drink every day. But if somebody’s like, ‘Shots!’ I’m like, ‘Yes!’ If someone says, ‘Bacon!’ I’m like, ‘Yes!’ She lived. I definitely live.”

