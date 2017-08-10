ACK TIME. A post shared by Lara Spencer (@laraspencerabc) on Aug 9, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

Hello six-pack! Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer showed off her toned abs while rocking a bikini on vacation on Tuesday, August 9.



“ACK TIME,” the 48-year-old personality captioned the ab-tastic shot on her Instagram, where she accessorized with a hat, sunglasses and smile. ​

Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images

The GMA host, who looked healthy and happy after undergoing hip replacement surgery last summer, has been athletic since her college days. Spencer went to Pennsylvania State University on a springboard and platform diving scholarship, and was a nationally ranked competitive diver during her time in college. She also stays in shape by practicing yoga and playing tennis, telling Shape, “Tennis is my favorite way to unwind and it’s a great family activity.”



The author also tries to follow a healthy diet. “I eat what I want, in moderation,” she told Parade. “I gravitate toward fresh veggies and clean foods, thankfully, but I am also a sucker for a cupcake every once in a while. I make sure to eat lots of kale, broccoli, blueberries, strawberries and spinach.”



As previously reported, Spencer has been dating businessman and CEO Rick McVey. The twosome were first spotted making out during a romantic dinner date in January at Lure restaurant in SoHo. The anchor was previously married to real estate broker David Haffenreffer. They divorced in June 2015 after 15 years of marriage. They share two teenage kids, Duff and Kate.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.