Her little secret! Hannah Davis posed in a bikini for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue just weeks after learning that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Derek Jeter.

The St. Thomas native, 26, showed off her cleavage and bared her stomach in several two-pieces for the beach shoot. The photos, which were shot in Mexico by Ruven Afanador, will be featured in the upcoming SI Swimsuit 2017 issue.

Ruven Afanador /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

This is Davis' fifth time being featured in the annual swimsuit edition. She previously appeared on the cover of the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.



Davis announced on Monday that she and the former New York Yankees captain, 42, will soon be the parents of a baby girl. She revealed on Jeter's website, the Players' Tribune, how the couple's relationship evolved and how she wants their children to live "normal" lives.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs," she wrote. "Still, though, I want them to know Derek Jeter. I feel some sadness — and Derek must as well — thinking about how our children will never get to experience that time in his life. We can show them videos, and photos, and memorabilia — I already can’t wait to show them footage of that last night at the Stadium. But I know it won’t be quite the same. I’ll tell them myself: You had to be there."



The athlete already has a name picked out, but Davis isn't sure about it just yet. "Whatever her name is, I know she'll run circles around him," she gushed.

Davis and Jeter began dating in 2012 and got engaged in October 2015. They tied the knot on a golf course at Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California, in July 2016.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



