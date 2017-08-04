Mike Pont/WireImage

Hilary Duff has no time for body shamers. The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram to send a strong message to body shamers who critiqued her physique in photos that were taken during her recent vacation to Hawaii with her son, Luca Comrie, 5.

On Thursday, August 4, the Younger star posted a photo taken of her backside while she carried her son – who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie – in her arms. In the caption, Duff wrote about being proud of her body even if others are choosing to focus on her flaws.



“I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' - well I have them!” she said about the photo of herself in a gingham print one-piece bathing suit.

“My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go," she continued. "Ladies, lets be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well. #kissmyass 😛✌🏻”

The "Come Clean" singer has been vocal about learning how to love her body in the past, and earlier this year, she wrote about not being a fan of her legs when she was younger.

“I didn't always love my legs, but as I've grown, I've learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am,” she wrote on Instagram, on Thursday, February 3.

“I began to realize that my legs are STRONG and they carry me every. single. day. Our bodies are amazing and something to be grateful for. I'm ME and that's really enough!”

