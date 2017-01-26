Ab-solutely incredible! With Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal and Armie Hammer looking their best in the film Nocturnal Animals, Us Weekly was eager to discover how these stars got in shape.



The trio took turns working with "body stylist” Nonna Gleyzer, who has previously worked with stars like Madonna and Gisele, doing her specialized version of Pilates with them.

“Tom Ford likes people to stay lean and long and that’s what we did here,” Gleyzer tells Us of the film’s director. “We did a lot elongating moves, stretching, and a ton of abdominal work. That way you can see their beautiful upper bodies!”



And boy, did she do just that! Adams, Gyllenhaal, and Hammer were worked to the bone in their sessions doing Gleyzer’s tough, but extremely effective, workouts.



“We did a lot of ballet barre to work on posture,” she says, “especially Jake. I worked a lot on the upper body with Jake to stretch and open up.”

The actors worked with Gleyzer for several months, sometimes doing more than one session a day — but it was so worth it! “It was pretty aggressive,” she admits. “I basically dropped everything to dedicate to those three.”

Gyllenhaal wasn’t the only one hitting the barre. “With Amy we did a lot of ballet barre, arms, dancer movements, and gracious moves,” Gleyzer explains. “She’s already so feminine and beautiful, so for her we made very feminine, very soft workouts. It’s physical but it’s like an art.”



“For Armie we did a lot of lower body, stretching, and abdominal work,” she recalls. “Armie is very strong, very coordinated, and a beautiful soul.”

The body stylist explained that Gyllenhaal and Hammer were initially reluctant to believe that Pilates would be a challenge. “It’s such a myth that it’s only for women and when I get to kick a man's ass, especially guys like Armie and Jake, they're in such phenomenal shape and it’s just like, ‘Yay!’”



