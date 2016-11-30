When fitness blogger Kelsey Wells took to Instagram on Monday, November 28, it wasn’t to share yet another photo of her enviable six-pack abs. Instead, the 26-year-old personal trainer proudly showed off a picture of her post-Thanksgiving food baby that quickly went viral.
“I have received more than a few questions lately such as, ‘How do you never look bloated?’” wrote the Houston, Texas–based mom of Anderson, 2. “I definitely do get bloated … I think it’s important for everyone to realize that these things are totally normal! And nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed about.”
“Instagram is often a highlight reel of sorts,” Wells noted before reminding her 615,000 followers that “it’s so important to … remember that most images you see while scrolling (including mine) are people’s ‘best foot forward.’”
The Kayla Itsines Bikini Body Guides devotee continued: “Of course I want to take photos in good lighting and show my best angles. But I never want that to be misconstrued as saying I don’t have bad ones or never look bloated. EVERYONE is human.”
SCREW THE SCALE || I figured it was time for a friendly, yet firm reminder.🤗 YOU GUYS. PLEASEEEEEE STOP GETTING HUNG UP ON THE NUMBER ON THE STUPUD SCALE! PLEASE STOP THINKING YOUR WEIGHT EQUALS YOUR PROGRESS AND FOR THE LOVE OF EVERYTHING PLEASE STOP LETTING YOR WEIGHT HAVE ANY AFFECT WHATSOEVER ON YOUR SELF ESTEEM, like I used to. To any of you who are where I once was, please listen to me. I am 5' 7" and weigh 140 lbs. When I first started #bbg I was 8 weeks post partum and 145 lbs. I weighed 130 before getting pregnant, so based on nothing besides my own warped perception, I decided my "goal weight" should be 122 and to fit into my skinniest jeans. Well after a few months of BBG and breastfeeding, I HIT IT and I fit into those size 0 jeans. Well guess what? I HAVE GAINED 18 POUNDS SINCE THEN. EIGHT FREAKING TEEN. Also, I have gone up two pant sizes and as a matter of fact I ripped those skinny jeans wide open just the other week trying to pull them up over my knees.😂 My point?? According to my old self and flawed standards, I would be failing miserably. THANK GOODNESS I finally learned to start measuring my progress by things that matter -- strength, ability, endurance, health, and HAPPINESS. Take progress photos and videos. Record how many push-ups you can do, ect. And if you can, your BFP -- there is only a 5 lb difference between my starting and current weight, but my body composition has changed COMPLETELY. I have never had more muscle and less body fat than I do now. I have never been healthier than I am now. I have never been more comfortable in my own skin than I am now. And if I didn't say #screwthescale long ago, I would have gave up on my journey. So to the little teeny tiny voice in the back of my head that still said "😳wtf is this- not 140!?😭😩" last week when I stepped on the scale, I say SCREW. YOU. And I think you should probably say the same to your scale too. #byefelicia 👋🏼🚫⚖ . . #bbgprogress #transformationtuesday #fit #fitness #workout #fitmom #fitchick #fitfam #fitnesstransformation #beforeandafter #sweat #mysweatlife #girlswithmuscle #girlgains #strongnotskinny
Wells’ inspiring post received more than 16,000 likes, but it’s not her first time going viral. In July, the My Sweat Life blogger shared three side-by-side images of herself at different weights: 145 pounds, 122 pounds and her current number, 140 pounds. Wells looked slim in all the photos, but at 140 pounds her muscles are noticeably more defined.
“I figured it was time for a friendly reminder,” the 5-foot-7 fitness guru wrote. “YOU GUYS. PLEASEEEE STOP GETTING HUNG UP ON THE NUMBER ON THE STUPID SCALE! PLEASE STOP THINKING YOUR WEIGHT EQUALS YOUR PROGRESS AND FOR THE LOVE OF EVERYTHING PLEASE STOP LETTING YOUR WEIGHT HAVE ANY AFFECT WHATSO EVER ON YOUR SELF ESTEEM, like I used to.”
Current healthy breakfast on repeat: Four egg whites scrambled with spinach, diced tomato, bell pepper, and mushroom + two vegetarian Morning Star sausage patties + piece of fruit. DELISH!😋 // Goooooood morning friends! OK fine it's not exactly morning, but me and the little man got a late start today. It happens! Off to the gym now!! Don't forgot to drink your water and #GETOUTANDSWEAT !👊🏼💦💪🏼 . . . . . #fit #fitness #fitfam #fitspo #fitchick #fitmom #sweat #mysweatlife #happy #healthy #bbg #bbgbabes #bbgmoms #bbgmums #bbggirls #bbgfam #bbgcommunity #girlswithmuscles
Wells told Us Weekly at the time that she used to obsess over being thin. “I always had the view that I would feel and look good if I could just lose a few pounds,” she said. “I wanted to be skinny. But what matters is your health and happiness, and a scale can’t measure that.”
