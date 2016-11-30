Courtesy of Kelsey Wells/Instagram

When fitness blogger Kelsey Wells took to Instagram on Monday, November 28, it wasn’t to share yet another photo of her enviable six-pack abs. Instead, the 26-year-old personal trainer proudly showed off a picture of her post-Thanksgiving food baby that quickly went viral.

“I have received more than a few questions lately such as, ‘How do you never look bloated?’” wrote the Houston, Texas–based mom of Anderson, 2. “I definitely do get bloated … I think it’s important for everyone to realize that these things are totally normal! And nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed about.”

“Instagram is often a highlight reel of sorts,” Wells noted before reminding her 615,000 followers that “it’s so important to … remember that most images you see while scrolling (including mine) are people’s ‘best foot forward.’”



The Kayla Itsines Bikini Body Guides devotee continued: “Of course I want to take photos in good lighting and show my best angles. But I never want that to be misconstrued as saying I don’t have bad ones or never look bloated. EVERYONE is human.”

Wells’ inspiring post received more than 16,000 likes, but it’s not her first time going viral. In July, the My Sweat Life blogger shared three side-by-side images of herself at different weights: 145 pounds, 122 pounds and her current number, 140 pounds. Wells looked slim in all the photos, but at 140 pounds her muscles are noticeably more defined.

“I figured it was time for a friendly reminder,” the 5-foot-7 fitness guru wrote. “YOU GUYS. PLEASEEEE STOP GETTING HUNG UP ON THE NUMBER ON THE STUPID SCALE! PLEASE STOP THINKING YOUR WEIGHT EQUALS YOUR PROGRESS AND FOR THE LOVE OF EVERYTHING PLEASE STOP LETTING YOUR WEIGHT HAVE ANY AFFECT WHATSO EVER ON YOUR SELF ESTEEM, like I used to.”

Wells told Us Weekly at the time that she used to obsess over being thin. “I always had the view that I would feel and look good if I could just lose a few pounds,” she said. “I wanted to be skinny. But what matters is your health and happiness, and a scale can’t measure that.”



