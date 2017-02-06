Red, white and beautiful! Zac Efron flaunts his insanely fit physique in an American flag Speedo in a new preview for his upcoming film Baywatch (a reboot of the TV show), which aired during Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5.

In the 30-second teaser — which you can watch in all its patriotic glory above — 29-year-old Efron (who plays hunky lifeguard Matt Brody) and his costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Mitch Buchanan) gear up to save some lives during a day at the beach. As Johnson, 44, rips off his sweatpants to reveal a pair of red board shorts, the High School Musical alum strips down to his star-spangled swimwear.

“Whoa, what are you wearing?” Johnson asks, to which Efron cheekily replies, “Freedom.”

“That’s desecration,” the former WWE star responds as a close-up shot of Efron’s toned derriere in the teeny-tiny bathing suit bottoms flashes across the screen.

Naturally, the internet is freaking out over the handsome actor’s skimpy swimsuit.

“Not to be dramatic but @ZacEfron in a USA speedo was the best part about the #SuperBowl @baywatchmovie,” one fan tweeted, while another enthused: “ZAC EFRON IN A SPEEDO WAS THE ONE THING IN LIFE I DIDNT KNOW I NEEDED.”

Take a look at some of the best online reactions below:

Baywatch hits theaters May 26.

