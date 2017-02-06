Red, white and beautiful! Zac Efron flaunts his insanely fit physique in an American flag Speedo in a new preview for his upcoming film Baywatch (a reboot of the TV show), which aired during Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5.



In the 30-second teaser — which you can watch in all its patriotic glory above — 29-year-old Efron (who plays hunky lifeguard Matt Brody) and his costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Mitch Buchanan) gear up to save some lives during a day at the beach. As Johnson, 44, rips off his sweatpants to reveal a pair of red board shorts, the High School Musical alum strips down to his star-spangled swimwear.



“Whoa, what are you wearing?” Johnson asks, to which Efron cheekily replies, “Freedom.”



“That’s desecration,” the former WWE star responds as a close-up shot of Efron’s toned derriere in the teeny-tiny bathing suit bottoms flashes across the screen.



Naturally, the internet is freaking out over the handsome actor’s skimpy swimsuit.

“Not to be dramatic but @ZacEfron in a USA speedo was the best part about the #SuperBowl @baywatchmovie,” one fan tweeted, while another enthused: “ZAC EFRON IN A SPEEDO WAS THE ONE THING IN LIFE I DIDNT KNOW I NEEDED.”



Take a look at some of the best online reactions below:



Not to be dramatic but @ZacEfron in a USA speedo was the best part about the #SuperBowl 👅 @baywatchmovie pic.twitter.com/wovpoONlse — alyssa ♡ (@msalyssaefron) February 6, 2017

ZAC EFRON IN A SPEEDO WAS THE ONE THING IN LIFE I DIDNT KNOW I NEEDED — Mz. PettyBetty 🖤 (@MizzPettyBetty) February 6, 2017

thought we were gonna get through the whole Super Bowl without seeing Zac Efron in a speedo? You thought wrong. 🇺🇸 🌊 #Baywatch #SuperBowl — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) February 6, 2017

Was a little sad about the patriots...saw Zac Efron in a speedo...I'm good now — teenz❄️ (@Tinnaa37) February 6, 2017

ME AF WATCHING THAT BAYWATCH COMMERCIAL WHERE ZAC EFRON RIPS HIS PANTS OFF AND HES IN NOTHING BUT A SPEEDO SKALDBLAAQPAZMJZKAN 😭😭😭😭😭😭❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/GKTCMEzmAD — Marina (@minahuerta) February 6, 2017

If anyone cares im still alive and incredibly thirsty after seeing @zacefron speedo i cant breath best trailer😍 i cant wait @baywatchmovie 💦 — zacandvs1fan (@zanessa12) February 6, 2017

I can't get the picture of Zac in a speedo out of my brain, and I don't want to😏 @ZacEfron @TheRock #Baywatch — Taylor (@IgTroyifi) February 6, 2017

Tell me Zac Efron in a speedo isn't exactly what Pats fans needed to feel better #SuperBowl #Baywatch — Adel Alizadeh (@Inf_Adel) February 6, 2017

Baywatch hits theaters May 26.



