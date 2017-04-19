She's back! Irina Shayk has regained her model figure just weeks after giving birth to her baby and she’s ready to flaunt it.

The Russian beauty welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine, with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper on March 21, but it looks like motherhood is already going swimmingly for Shayk.



She posted a sizzling bikini shot of herself lounging in a pool on a giant pair of inflatable lips, while wearing a tiny, black bathing suit.

Pre-sunset 🌅😍 #currentsituation A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

“Pre-sunset #currentsituation,” she captioned the photo in which her eyes are closed as she basks in the sunshine.

Her followers couldn’t believe how quickly she’s sprung back into shape with some of them joking that it must be down to “sorcery.”

Us Weekly confirmed the couple were expecting in November 2016 shortly after she sported a tiny baby bump at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in Paris.

Cooper, 42, and Shayk, 31, began dating in April 2015 and went public with their relationship last year.

This is the first child for both of them.

