Janet Jackson Has Lost 70 Pounds Since Welcoming Son Eissa in January

Don’t call it a revenge body. Post split from husband Wissam Al Mana, Janet Jackson insists she’s set on shedding her baby weight for, well, her baby Eissa.

During pregnancy, “her priority was having a healthy child,” explains a source close to Jackson, who welcomed her son in January. “Now that Eissa is here, she wants to make sure she’s in the best shape to take care of her son. She knows she was at an unhealthy weight before.”

Between dance performances on her worldwide State of the World tour, which runs through December, and eating a clean diet of lean protein, the 5-foot-4 “Rhythm Nation” singer is already down 70 pounds since January, adds the source: “She looks great and feels even better!”

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

It’s a new feeling for the pop sensation. As Us previously reported, Jackson “felt hidden form family and friends” during her five-year union to Al Mana, a Jackson family confidant explains. “Her life was sheltered.”

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

And emotionally taxing. According to her brother Randy, the billionaire, 42, verbally abused his 51-year-old wife, who confirmed their split in May. Claims the Jackson source, “Janet felt like a prisoner.”

Now liberated, she’s focused on coparenting. And while the source says Jackson is asking for spousal support and primary custody, her ex is willing to oblige. “He trusts Janet and knows that she wouldn’t try to exclude him from Eissa’s life.”

After all, Jackson now prides herself on giving their little man the best. “Since she had Eissa, she truly knows what love is,” explains the insider. “She is just thrilled to have a baby of her own. She says motherhood is one of the best things to ever happen to her.”

