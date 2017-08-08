Janet Jackson Shows Off Post-Baby Body During Tour Rehearsals

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

She's back! Janet Jackson has returned to the rehearsal studio following the birth of her son, Eissa.

"Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour," Jackson, 51, captioned an Instagram pic on Monday, August 7, as she showed off her post-baby body. "We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!"

Jackson postponed her Unbreakable World Tour when she announced she was pregnant in May 2016. "We’re in the second leg of the tour and there actually has been a sudden change. I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour," she said in a video at the time.

The singer welcomed her first child with then-husband Wissam Al Mana in January. Three months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple were ending their five-year marriage.

Jackson broke her silence about the split in May. "Hey, you guys, it's me, Jan — just in case you don't recognize me, 'cause I have put on quite a few since I had the baby," she said in a video. "But I thank God, I thank God for him, you guys. He is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby."

She added: "Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."

