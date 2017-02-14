Jennifer Aniston’s bikini body is #goals. The actress sizzled in a teeny swimsuit during a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, for her 48th birthday on Saturday, February 11.

The Friends alum spent the day with her husband, Justin Theroux, and her BFF Courteney Cox and her fiancé, Johnny McDaid. Aniston and Theroux both looked totally toned and trim while hanging at a gorgeous beachside villa.



FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Aniston was photographed relaxing by the pool in a solid blue triangle top bikini and aviator sunglasses, and she left her hair down in beachy waves. The Office Christmas Party star sipped on bottled water while chatting with Theroux, 45, who was wearing a Supreme camoflauge hat, sunglasses and dark swim trunks.



“It was a low-key birthday,” a source previously told Us of the vacay. "The only thing Jennifer wanted was to be out in the sun by the pool and she did just that. She was next to Courteney on a chaise lounge for most of the day, drinking Smart Water and jumping in and out of the infinity pool. She seemed to be right in her element and happy to be surrounded by her best friends.”



Aniston and Theroux, who wed in a top-secret ceremony in August 2015, didn’t hold back on the PDA either. “Justin and Jen were very loving and always had their arms wrapped around each other,” the insider added. “They seem enamored with one another and like they are still in the honeymoon phase."



As previously reported, Theroux took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday on Saturday. The Leftovers actor shared a rare selfie of the private couple that appeared to be from the trip, with palm trees visible in the background. “HBDJ❤XO,” he wrote alongside the pic where Aniston seems to be blowing a kiss.

