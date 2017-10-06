Dare to bare! Just days after giving birth to her second child, Jenny Mollen is sharing her very genuine reality with the world. In a mirror selfie shared on Instagram Friday, October 6, Mollen rocks her mesh birthing panties, bandages, hospital bracelets and messy hair. “Post op chic. #babybiggs," she captioned the image.

The photo, which is a raw look into the reality of postpartum, is garnering praise from moms on Instagram. Comments include, “Beautiful Momma, isn’t it amazing we can create a person?” and “Those are rough days! Thanks for sharing the beauty of it!”

As previously reported, the actress welcomed her second baby, Lazlo, with husband Jason Biggs on Monday, October 2. The pair, who also share a 3-year-old son Sid, hadn't been shy about sharing their pregnancy with the world.

On June 8, the actress, 38, posted a photo to her Instagram in which she appeared topless with just a palm covering her chest. She hilariously captioned it, “Wanna make out and talk about my placenta previa? #22weeks.”

The American Pie actor opened up to Us exclusively last month about the pregnancy: "I can’t even imagine what it’s like to do what she’s doing, to do what women do. There are days where I’m literally just like, 'I wish I could be carrying this baby for you.' And then a second later I’m like, 'Who the f--k am I kidding?' No guy does! That’s bulls--t! We could never do it."

The parents of two also shared videos from the delivery room on Thursday, October 5, in which they discuss eating her placenta. Biggs even announced that he was going to give it a try.

