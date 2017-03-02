Get that booty! Fitness expert Jillian Michaels teamed up with the founders of Tone It Up, Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott, for a new three-part workout series, Tone & Shred, and Us Weekly has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the program, along with three moves to try at home. Watch the video above!

Released in January 2017, the collaboration consists of three 25-minute workouts, using the same popular moves that got the trainers in such amazing shape. “You’re going to end up with a booty like this! Look at this booty!” Michaels promises as she points out Scott’s toned behind.

The self-proclaimed “girl gang” demonstrates how to do each of their favorite moves, step-by-step, using only a workout mat and light weights. Michaels shows Us the “Rock ’n’ Roll,” Dawn grabs a dumbbell for a “Twisted Plank Row” and Scott spills her secret to working out every angle of the booty.

These moves and more are available exclusively on ToneItUp.com and FitFusion.com. The Tone & Shred program is online now and offers a two-week free trial. Each part of the package combines a series of fitness routines that incorporate different toning techniques such as HIIT, yoga, Pilates and resistance training to get incredible results.

“We are so excited to share this entire program with you! We’re so grateful to be shooting with the number one fitness everything in the world, and you girls are just going to love this,” Scott gushes. But get ready to get with the program, as Dawn warns, “You’re in for it.”

