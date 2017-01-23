Nothing to hide here! Joanna Krupa can’t seem to keep her clothes on, and her latest Instagram post has sent fans into a frenzy.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum posted what looked like a full-frontal selfie to social media on Sunday, January 22.



Her arms were strategically placed over her bare cleavage as she videoed herself wiggling her hips and showing off her body.



But her followers didn’t notice she was wearing a pair of nude-colored panties, and attacked her for taking it all off online.

“Are you not ashamed of showing your nude body to the world?” one person commented. Another wrote, “What’s wrong with you??”



She was branded “cheap” by others and accused of being “desperate.”



However Krupa, 37, had a message for her haters.



“#body #goals #fit #nofilter #joannakrupa yes I do have Nude colour on!” she wrote alongside the video clip. So relax haters.”

She finished is off with the hash tag #imamodel and four crying with laughter emojis.

Krupa, who is no stranger to posting sizzling selfies to Instagram, recently opened up to the Express about showing off her figure.



Jason Kemplin/Getty Images

"I'm very proud of my body, I work really hard, I workout and try to stay in shape and eat healthy,” she said. “I’m super proud of it and I believe if you have it you flaunt it!"



She admitted she “used to get upset” at being trolled, but now the negative comments don’t bother her.



"You should feel like a beautiful woman, no matter what and what I do on my Instagram is my business. It's my personal Instagram, if somebody feels like they shouldn't be looking at the photos that I'm posting then they shouldn't be following me."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



