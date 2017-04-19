Behold, Justin Theroux’s Seriously Jacked Arms

Splash News Online

Someone get Us tickets to this gun show! Justin Theroux showed off his bulging biceps after a Tuesday, April 18, workout at a gym in West Hollywood — and, yes, we are totally jealous of his wife, Jennifer Aniston.

The hunky actor, 45, put his impossibly jacked arms on display in a white tank top emblazoned with the logo for Newport cigarettes, paired with his signature black, skinny jeans. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses, a golden watch and a cluster of pendants worn around his neck.

Just one day earlier, on Monday, April 17, the Girl on the Train star rocked a similar look while leaving the gym. He flaunted his impressive muscles in a white tank top that read, “Born a Bad Seed,” teamed with dark pants and the same watch-and-necklace combination.

Theroux — who flaunts his rock-hard abs and chiseled chest on the poster for the third and final season of his HBO show, The Leftovers — revealed the secret to his fit physique during a September 2016 interview with the U.K. edition of Men’s Health.

"You have to come in to filming in the best shape you can because as the hours and weeks grind on you, you find yourself not having the luxury of going to the gym and doing the big workouts you like to do,” he explained at the time.

Theroux, who married Aniston, 48, in August 2015, added, "The beauty of workouts now is that you really just need some rubber bands and a kettlebell and you can set up anywhere."

