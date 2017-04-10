Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Her Killer Bikini Body in Poolside Pic

She’s one hot mama! Kate Beckinsale flaunted her sculpted bikini body in an Instagram pic on Monday, April 10. The 43-year-old left little to the imagination in a red bandeau top and tiny white bottoms.

“Float float and some funny marks on your bum when you get up,” the actress captioned the photo.

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

Earlier this year, Beckinsale revealed she works out five or six days a week with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson to maintain her incredible physique.

“I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, bitch about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave. Working out is basically nature’s antidepressant,” the Underworld star revealed to Shape in the January/February 2017 issue.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The mother of one also told the mag she mixes circuit training with cardio to achieve a lean figure.

“I do circuit training interspersed with brutal cardio, such as crazy things on a nonmotorized treadmill. That part is torture," she explained. “But the thing I like about circuit training is that you’re never doing one thing for very long. You get to the point where you almost can’t bear it, and it changes to something else.”

