Kate Hudson Reveals Her Best Diet Secret

John Shearer/Getty Images

The recipe for Kate Hudson’s awe-inspiring abs: a mix of beans, spinach and kale. In a new interview with Self, the actress, 37, reveals she has tried a slew of eating plans, from the paleo diet to pescetarianism to “this Ayurvedic thing that was no nightshades and you eat real clean.”

But nothing made the fitness fanatic — she runs athletic apparel company, Fabletics — feel better than eating vegan.

Now Hudson, mom to sons Ryder, 13, and Bingham, 5, follows a modified version of the meat- and dairy-free diet, sticking to greens and legumes two or three days a week.

Mathew Imaging/WireImage.com

“If you like meat, to be predominantly plant-based is good for you,” she explains to the mag. “So why not be predominantly plant-based and every once in a while if you go to a great steakhouse, have a steak? I kind of try to look at it like that.” (Another favorite: the veggie-based Impossible Burger at Crossroads Kitchen in L.A., which she calls “one of the greatest things.”)

When it comes to fitness, the Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body author sticks to her tried-and-true. “I love Pilates, that’s always what I will do, and I know it’s boring but it really is the foundation of everything that I do,” says the Deepwater Horizon actress, who trains with longtime pro Nicole Stuart. “I believe in traditional Pilates because I think that our bodies need to be aligned, and what that does for your body is it makes it so strong.”

Pilates day 💃#FableticsFriday @fabletics #BackDetail 😜🍑 @nicolestuartla A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:46am PST

And when she’s not toning on the Cadillac reformer, the star loves to just dance it out. As she tells the mag, “Any dance aerobic workout just makes me feel happy.”

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!