Still got it! Kate Hudson celebrated her 38th birthday on Wednesday, April 19. The Almost Famous star looked amazing in a plunging black bodysuit and flared denim jeans.

Hudson, who was joined by pals including Jennifer Meyer and Robert Pattinson, hosted the festivities at L.A.’s Peruvian cantina Picca.

The Fabletics cofounder was also joined by her new beau Danny Fujikawa. As previously reported by Us Weekly, the Deepwater Horizon actress and Fujikawa, the founder of Lightwave Records and previously a singer-guitarist for the L.A.-based band Chief, have been packing on the PDA since they were first spotted making out in NYC last month.

Fujikawa is "super cool" and "one of the sweetest dudes ever,” a source previously told Us of Hudson’s new man.

The birthday girl shares son Ryder, 13, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 5, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. She has also been linked to Nick Jonas in the past.

Thank you everyone for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes!!!! My heart is crazy happy 💃❤💃 And the most precious gift today is the steady, ever growing, non wavering love for my children and from my children. Thank you boys for making today so beautiful ❤️ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Apr 19, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

“Thank you everyone for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes!!!! My heart is crazy happy 💃❤💃 And the most precious gift today is the steady, ever growing, non wavering love for my children and from my children," Hudson shared on Instagram on Wednesday along with a video of her sons. "Thank you boys for making today so beautiful ❤️."

