Aloha! Mom of two Kate Hudson showed off her toned figure in a floral bikini during a family getaway to Hawaii Tuesday, April 4. The 37-year-old splashed in the water with sons Ryder, 13 (from her marriage to Chris Robinson), and Bingham, 5 (with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy).

The Fabletics cofounder paired the two-piece with retro round sunglasses and a chunky ring.

Hudson recently appeared on Good Morning America to promote her workout gear, revealing that the venture was becoming a priority over her on-screen career. "I work on acting a lot," she said. "But Fabletics has become a huge part of my life."

In her efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle for all, the line has expanded to include plus-sizes. "The success has been amazing," gushed the Deepwater Horizon star. "We're launching extended sizes and it's something we're really excited about. We wanted to bring a fashion perspective to athletic wear … and that's what we're doing."

The Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body author has said she cut red meat from her diet and eats five small meals a day. And she's not wed to any particular workout. "I change my routine. I change my look. I change my mind," she told Self last year. "I'll do Tracy Anderson, I'll do Body by Simone, I do everything,"



