Katy Perry Is Making Us Sweat Yet Again With Her Hot Bikini Body: Pics

Is it hot in here or is it just Katy Perry’s hot bikini body burning up our social media feeds? The pop star, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 11, to show off her fit frame in several sizzling snapshots from her recent vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In the photos, Perry lounges on the shoreline with four girlfriends. The “Bon Appétit” singer, who put her curves on display in a brightly patterned two-piece, captioned the set of pics, “goofy goddesses ✨🤷🏼‍♀️.”

In the shots, Perry and her gal pals indulge in festive fruit beverages, and get splashed by a wave. This marks the third time Perry has showcased her enviable physique during her south-of-the-border getaway. Earlier this week, on Monday, May 8, the Grammy nominee flaunted her taut tummy in a skin-baring black-and-yellow swimsuit. And on Tuesday, she posted a snapshot of herself reading while wearing a pink one-piece.



@CNN don't judge a book by it's cover ♏️ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 9, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

Back in 2013, Perry revealed how she stays in shape during a radio interview with New York’s Fresh 102.7.

"I think making my body feel good boosts my confidence. I think if I just take a minute to get more sleep and also if I [take] a run,” she said at the time. “My favorite thing to do here in New York is bicycle right by the waterfront. Just put on a new record that I want to listen to and just go bicycling up and down, up and down. And go bicycling in Central Park! It is so nice. It's like all these scenes are changing around you. It's a beautiful feeling."

The California Gurl added, "I go hiking. I do all the outdoors stuff. I just try to make sure my body feels good and then my mind feels good. And then I'm happy!"

