Kelly Dodd doesn’t believe that her Real Housewives of Orange County castmate Vicki Gunvalson is to blame for Shannon Beador’s 40-pound weight gain.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the 43-year-old Bravo reality star claimed that Beador, 53, never had a regular workout routine before. “Shannon has always been thin … she’s always been a size 0,” Dodd told Us on Monday, July 24. “She’s 5’8, my height, 118 or 120 pounds, size 0, and her husband [David] is a workout fanatic. He’s like a Spartan racer — he’s, like, gnarly about fitness and she’s never really worked out. She never had to ever worry about her weight.”



“I think a lot of it is stress, I think a lot of it is hormones, you know pre-menopause going through that, everything slows down and your hormones are kind of out of whack,” Dodd added. “I think we all gain or lose weight for whatever reason so I think it has to do with stress and hormones.”



Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Jerod Harris/WireImage

As shown on the hit Bravo series, Beador originally claimed she gained 40 pounds due to the stress after Gunvalson alleged on season 11 that her husband, David Beador, had been physically abusive.

Joe Scarnici/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

However, Beador recently told Us on July 20 that she holds herself solely responsible and is exercising 30 minutes a day. “I just went off the wagon a little,” she admitted. “I’m the one that put the stuff in my mouth.”

