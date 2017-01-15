Kendall Jenner at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party at Le Grand Palais on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. Credit: Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Work it, girl! Kendall Jenner showed off her svelte figure in an Instagram selfie posted on Saturday, January 14.

Though the 21-year-old model's face was not seen in the picture, her curves and toned abs were on full display as she wore a tiny black-and-white bikini top and high-cut black bottoms. "Chaos," she captioned the racy shot, which was taken in a bathroom.

Hours later, Jenner soaked up the sun and relaxed on a deck by the ocean in the same bikini. "Vitamin D," she wrote to her 72.4 million Instagram followers alongside a second photo.

The sexy shots came days after the Victoria's Secret Angel addressed speculation that she had facial reconstruction surgery and lip injections. "When I deleted my Instagram back in November, people were saying, 'Kendall deleted her account to have full facial reconstruction!'" she wrote in a blog post on her website on Wednesday, January 11.

Jenner explained that the rumors began when she let her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, do her makeup ahead of a November livestream. Kylie, 19, plumped up her sister's lips using lip liner, which caused the speculation.



"All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, 'OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction — look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!" she wrote. "Kylie saw it all unfold and felt bad, so she went on Snapchat and took the blame. It's all so exhausting. As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense. It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose."

