Kesha Poses Topless While Getting Her Makeup Done: Pic

Take it off! Kesha took to Instagram on Sunday, April 23, to share a picture of herself posing topless while getting her makeup done before a concert.

As seen in the sizzling snap, the 30-year-old pop star covered her bare, left breast with her hand as she got glam for a show in Brockport, New York. “pre show☠☠☠🍾🍾🍾,” she captioned the BTS photo. “lets go🚀🚀🚀”

In a subsequent post, the “TiK ToK” singer flaunted her curves yet again in a barely there bikini top. While the ’gram didn’t include a caption, she adorned the pic with a fierce image of a tiger head.

A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Apr 23, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

Kesha’s skin display comes months after she released emails in court that allegedly show Dr. Luke criticizing her weight when they worked together.

The New York Post obtained the emails and reports that the alleged exchanges were sent in 2012 between Dr. Luke, 43, and Kesha's manager, Monica Cornia. Per the newspaper, Dr. Luke allegedly wrote that songwriters and fellow producers were "reluctant to give Kesha their songs" because of her weight.

Katrina Barber/Getty Images for SXSW

“There have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. this particular [sic] time — it happened to be diet coke and turkey while on an all juice fast," Dr. Luke reportedly wrote, according to the Post, to which Cornia reportedly responded, “[Kesha is] a human and not a machine. If she were a machine that would be way cool and we could do whatever we want."

Dr. Luke's lawyer, Christine Lepera, released a statement to Us Weekly about the matter on Wednesday, February 15: "Kesha and her attorneys continue to mislead by refusing to disclose the larger record of evidence showing the bad faith of Kesha Sebert and her representatives, which is greatly damaging to them. It also shows the tremendous support that Dr. Luke provided Kesha regarding artistic and personal issues, including Kesha's own concerns over her weight," the statement read.

"Rather than agree to a thorough disclosure, Kesha and her representatives improperly publicized, without court permission, three out-of-context emails, which do not present the full picture regarding the events they concern," the statement continued. "Dr. Luke looks forward to full vindication in court."

Kesha and Dr. Luke have been battling it out in court since she filed a lawsuit against him in 2014 claiming that he drugged her and was emotionally, physically and mentally abusive. The hitmaker has vehemently denied the allegations and maintains his innocence. In February 2016, Kesha was denied her request to be released from her Sony contract. Dr. Luke said in a previous statement that Kesha, who dropped her lawsuit last August, is free to release music without him.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!