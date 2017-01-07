New year, new KoKo! Khloé Kardashian vowed to "destroy" her fitness goals for 2017 in an intense workout video shared on Instagram on Saturday, January 7.

In the clip, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 32, dons a navy blue hoodie, yoga pants and sneakers as she trains in the gym. Her killer workout regimen includes squats and various ab exercises. "2017 I will destroy you!" she captioned the video along with three flexed bicep emojis.

2017 I will destroy you! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 7, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Kardashian is certainly no stranger to the world of fitness. In her new E! series, Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian, the reality star recruits 16 contestants struggling with weight loss and helps them reach their goals with an elite team of Hollywood's go-to personal trainers, doctors and stylists. The show was inspired by Kardashian's personal struggles with losing weight.



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"I was always overweight as a kid," the newly slimmed-down star said in a clip released in November. "If I was sad or stressed out, I would eat. I had to learn how to then put all of my energy into something positive and healthy for me, which is how I fell in love with working out."



Kardashian famously found solace in the gym after she split from ex-husband Lamar Odom. "Looking great is always the best revenge," she explained in a December press release for the series. "It's so exciting to be able to mentor these people through their full-body makeovers, and I can't wait to see the incredible results at their final reveals!"



Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian premieres on E! Thursday, January 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!