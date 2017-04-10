Kim Kardashian Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Throwback Pic

Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Who’s that girl? Kim Kardashian likely inspired millions of double takes around the world when she posted this throwback picture on her Instagram on Saturday, April 8th. The reality superstar, 36, looked nearly unrecognizable in the baby-faced pic. With the simple caption “90’s” the Selfish author is seen posing alongside older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who gives her signature side-eye, plus an untagged friend.

90's A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Kourtney and Kim are both embodying every '90s trend, rocking plaid shirts, dark red lips and boyfriend jeans, but the Kimoji founder’s face is the most shocking element in the throwback. Mrs. Kanye West has been open about using Botox, vampire facials, laser treatments and other noninvasive procedures to achieve her current look. The mother of two entrusts Beverly Hills cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian for many of her treatments; Ourian has been featured on multiple Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes, tending to the wrinkles in her forehead and removing a scar from her toe!