No shirt, no problem. Kim Kardashian showed off her recent weight loss in a skintight skirt and cardigan without a shirt underneath on Thursday, April 20.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, looked svelte in the all black ensemble just one day after revealing she’d lost six pounds.

“The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met,” Kardashian tweeted on Wednesday, April 19, referring to her unexpected slim-down ahead of the 2017 Met Gala in NYC on Monday, May 1. “lol #6lbsdown.”

Brian Prahl/Splash News

The Selfish author faced backlash for joking about the flu, but her sister Khloe Kardashian couldn’t have been prouder of Kim’s physique.

“Well damn … she shut s--t down!!!” Khloé captioned a three-way split of Kim stepping out in a tiny nude-colored sports bra top and skintight, high-waisted pants on Wednesday. “Hands down best body ever! S--t, I have to get my s--t together. If this isn’t motivation, then I don’t know what is!! Keeps you really look amazing!!! 👑👑👑”

Kim, who is mom to kids North and Saint, has been vocal about using the Atkins diet to shed her post-pregnancy weight.

