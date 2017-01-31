My happy place 😍 A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

Proud of what she's got! Kim Zolciak showed off her famous curves in a teeny bikini while hitting the beach on Monday, January 30.

The Don't Be Tardy star, 38, shared a pic of herself wearing a two-toned string two-piece while standing in the sand on an unspecified beach. Her prominent cleavage was on full display, but Zolciak ignored that in her caption, instead noting that she was in, "My happy place 😍."



Zolciak, who shares six children with husband Kroy Biermann, followed up the first pic with two more. These featured the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum in a white halter one-piece with a plunging neckline and a low scoop back. She captioned the second snap, which offered fans a back view, "Manifestation waves ❤ where I connect best."



Manifestation waves ❤ where I connect best 🤗 A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

The reality star's photo came just hours after she hopped on Instagram to praise her dermatologist, Dr. Chynna Steele, for "how good my chest looks!" Zolciak wrote, "My dermatologist is the BEST!! Sitting [here] having breakfast and realized how good my chest looks! I have battled with redness on my chest for years and it only got worst after I was put on blood thinners, between my toning oil @kashmerekollections (my skin is so sensitive so I made sure to make great products that won't irritate the skin and @steelederm who did Excel V laser look how good my chest looks it works!! 😍 I did ipl last year and nothing!!"

She added, "Im not being paid to tell you this I just know how much I hated my chest being red, especially if I drank red wine, or when I exercise and I found a great combo that gave/gives me a red free chest no matter what I do!! And wanted to share with you guys."



