Selfie time! Kim Zolciak took to Instagram on Friday, April 28, to share a photo of herself looking fabulous in a white bikini as her son Kash recovers from a dog bite.

"Bikini line coming soon," the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 38, wrote, announcing her upcoming swimwear line. "We use only the BEST fabric!" In the picture, Zolciak places her hand on her hip and shows off her toned and tanned figure in a white, off-the-shoulder bikini top and matching bottoms.

Bikini line coming soon 😉 we use only the BEST fabric! ❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Zolciak's post came nearly one week after Kash, 4, had to undergo emergency surgery for a dog bite. "The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare," Zolciak wrote on Instagram last weekend. "My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life."



Kash, whom the Don't Be Tardy star shares with husband Kroy Biermann, has since returned home and is quickly recovering with the help of his parents and siblings Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, KJ, 5, twins Kane and Kaia, 3.



"He's healing super fast, much quicker than we all anticipated," Zolciak said in a Snapchat video on Wednesday, April 26. "So, thank you guys for all your prayers, and I'll keep you updated for sure!"

