Yup, Kourtney Kardashian's still got it! The eldest Kardashian sister continued to work her bikini body on Snapchat on Tuesday, April 25. The reality star, who has been celebrating her 38th birthday in Mexico with pals including sister Kim Kardashian and Malika Haqq, showcased her toned stomach and booty again, this time in a crocheted two-piece.

“Siesta,” she wrote across an image of herself napping on a lounge chair and showing off her latest itty bitty bikini and gold body chain. In a series of other snaps, the mom of three posed alongside her pal Larsa Pippen.

Kourtney and Kim have been documenting their wild girls' trip since landing in Mexico earlier this week.

The Selfish author, to our enjoyment, gave a detailed run-down of the debauchery via Twitter on Monday, sharing with her followers: “The Calabasas mom crew (Kourt's bffs) are LIT!!!! They won't stop taking @HrushAchemyan's twerk class. #MilfsGoneWild.”

She added that Kourtney wouldn’t “stop doing naked cart wheels” and that their makeup artist and pal, Joyce Bonelli, “put nipple clamps” on Haqq, among other highlights.

Did we mention that Kim also claimed the birthday girl “threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it”? Because that happened too!

