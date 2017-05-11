Taking it all off! Kourtney Kardashian went completely nude for a photo shoot, and what happened behind the scenes was all caught on camera for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Watch the video above!

In the Sunday, May 14, episode, the 38-year-old embraces her curves while posing in a pool. Sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were all on hand to watch.

"Are you naked under this? So, you really are getting naked?" Kylie, 19, asks in the preview.

Yes!" Kourtney replies. "What do you mean?"

Khloe, 32, for one, is thrilled about Kourt's naked shoot. "I honestly was worried about you after [you had] Penelope. I did think, like, 'She's gone,'" she tells Kourtney. "Now she's YOLO-ing it up. F--king bomb-ass body, naked in the pool. Your sisters should be afraid of you."

KUWTK airs Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.



