If you've got it, flaunt it. Kourtney Kardashian showed off her toned booty in a high-cut bikini while on vacation with her kids in Hawaii.

The reality star shared a pic on Instagram on Thursday, April 6, that showed her wearing a white swimsuit with a camera slung around her neck as she leaned across a hotel sunbed. "Good thing I have my camera," she captioned the shot.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, also posted a photo that showed her wearing a real-life Snapchat filter — she posed with a colorful head garland made of fresh flowers.

Good thing I have my camera. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 5, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

A L O H A 🌺 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 6, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

The mom of three, who shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, with ex Scott Disick, has been having a busy tropical vacation. On Sunday, April 2, she and Disick and their kids were photographed having a blast while frolicking in a waterfall at Waimea Falls on the north shore of the island of Oahu.

"Kourtney was having a great time and was laughing as she jumped into the water, which is actually really cold," an eyewitness told Us Weekly. She swam around in the water with her two eldest kids, while Disick, 33, remained on dry land with their toddler.

Kardashian also visited the set of the 2015 film Jurassic Park at Kualoa Ranch with her family and posted a cute pic on Monday, April 3, that showed her and her sons running out of the park gates. "B E W A R E of D I N O S A U R S," she captioned the pic.

B E W A R E of D I N O S A U R S A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

O a h u n i g h t s A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

