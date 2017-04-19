Another year hotter! Kourtney Kardashian shared a sexy nude photo of herself in honor of her 38th birthday on Tuesday, April 18. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the shot with the appropriate caption “birthday suit.”

In the Instagram-goals pic, the mom of three is naked in a pool of water and flips her hair back, creating an arch of droplets above her head.

The eldest Kardashian was showered with love by her family and close friends on Tuesday. "Happy birthday to the Milly to my Vanilli,” Khloé Kardashian, 32, captioned a clip on Instagram, which featured goofy footage of the birthday girl set to Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday."

Kim Kardashian also paid tribute to her older sister, sharing throwback footage on her website. "Happy Birthday to the best older sister. I'm so blessed to have you in my life,” the Selfish author, 36, wrote. “I love how close we were growing up — and still are today. I don't know what I would do without you! Love you!"

