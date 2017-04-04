All those workouts with Don are paying off! Kourtney Kardashian worked her toned bod in a high-cut one-piece while on vacation in Hawaii on Sunday, April 2.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was joined by her ex Scott Disick and their three kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, was photographed having a blast while frolicking in a waterfall at Waimea Falls in Waimea Valley in Oahu.



"Kourtney was having a great time and was laughing as she jumped into the water which is actually really cold,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly of the reality star, 37. "She jumped just once and swam around in the water for about half an hour with two of her children.” The eyewitness adds that while Kourtney splashed around, Disick hung out with their youngest child Reign.

B E W A R E of D I N O S A U R S

The eldest Kardashian sister also visited the set of 2015 flick Jurassic World in Honolulu with her fam. “B E W A R E of D I N O S A U R S,” she captioned an adorable photo running out of the park gates with her two sons in tow on Monday, April 3.

