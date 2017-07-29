Kris Jenner, 61, Shows Off Her Killer Curves in Bikini Selfie

That’s one hot mama! Kris Jenner showed off her killer curves in a bikini selfie that her daughter Khloé Kardashian shared on Instagram on Saturday, July 29.

The momager, 61, had her hair slicked back in the mirror selfie that showed her wearing a patterned two piece and white crocheted beach coverup.

“Kris Jenner looking like a snack,” Kardashian captioned the photo. “I see you mommy! #6kidsandbad!”

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Jenner is currently on vacation in the south of France with boyfriend Corey Gamble and has been documenting her getaway on Instagram, posting pics from the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. In addition to the beautiful views, she’s been sharing photos of her meals, which mostly consist of fruit and vegetables.

Yummy......#hotelducap #perfection A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Morning!!! #blessed #hotelducapedenroc #happyplace A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

The grandmother of six said in an interview with U.K. magazine Heat in 2014 that she works hard to maintain her enviable body.

“I try to work out as much as possible and eat right,” she said. “I get up about 4:30 a.m. and work out. I’m a foodie so I love to eat, so it’s a problem.”

Jenner is proud of her enviable figure and, like her famous daughters, isn’t shy about showing off her body. She memorably stripped down and posed with a flag and then-husband Bruce Jenner’s Olympic gold medal in season one of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and has also shared bikini shots on Instagram that rival those posted by her kids.

The reality TV star has also admitted in the past that she’s used Botox, fillers and lasers and had a boob job.

