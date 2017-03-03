Bottom dollar! Move over Kim Kardashian because Kylie Jenner is fast becoming the new belfie queen.

The Lip Kit creator posted a risky butt photo on Instagram on Thursday, March 2 and it turns out she’s selling T-shirts with the image on them.

Jenner is posing in a bra in the snapshot, where she’s looking over her shoulder at the camera, but her bare bottom is on display as she pulls on a pair of jeans.

The teen is cashing in on the cheeky photo and has had it turned into a T-shirt to sell in her online store The Kylie Shop.

The 19-year-old is no stranger to putting her curves on display and her social media pages are littered with images of her flaunting her assets.

The Exclusive Cheeks Tee Available Tomorrow Only at 9am pst A post shared by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:38am PST

THE RESTOCK IS TOMORROW at 9am pst with free domestic shipping A post shared by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:29am PST

She enjoyed a bikini clad Costa Rican vacation with her famous family and boyfriend Tyga at the end of January, but since she returned she’s thrown herself back into business.

Her New York Fashion Week pop-up shop - her second ever - was a huge success with reports of people waiting as long as three days to get through it’s doors.

Us Weekly picked some favorites from the collection courtesy of the website and you can check them out here.

