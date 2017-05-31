Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

It’s getting hot in here! Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat on Tuesday, May 30, to share a racy photo of herself wearing a sheer bra top, but censored her nipples with two star emojis.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 19, posted the sizzling snap to promote her latest lip kit launch — a new shade called Baby Doll Matte. In the pic, Jenner sports skin-baring lingerie teamed with a pair of loose-fitting, purple silk pajama pants.

This isn’t the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder has put her curves on display via social media. Back in April, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan uploaded a series of photos and videos of herself showing off her long legs in high-waisted underwear. The teen reality TV queen used several Snapchat filters in her videos while she danced around in blue Puma briefs, celebrating her recent collaboration with the sportswear brand.

Despite her sexy online persona, Jenner wasn’t always so confident in her looks. In a May 2015 cover story interview with Teen Vogue, the brunette beauty — whose docuseries Life of Kylie premieres July 6, on E! — revealed that she used to struggle with insecurities about her physical appearance.

"I feel like I've heard the worst anyone can say about me over and over every day. So it's like my self-esteem definitely wasn't good at a point, I guess?” she said at the time. "But especially having the most beautiful sisters in the world ... I just try to find what makes me feel good and be as confident as possible."

