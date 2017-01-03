Nothing to hide! Lea Michele got a cheeky start to 2017 when she stripped off for a totally nude Instagram snap on Sunday, January 1.

The Scream Queens star left little to the imagination as she posed for the picture without a scrap of clothes on.



“Loving you so far 2017,” she captioned the photo in which she’s laying outside on a wall, looking up to the sky.



Michele turned her body away from the camera and protected her modesty with a tiny leaf emoji on her bare bottom.

Loving you so far 2017. ✌🏻 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

The 30-year-old has worked hard for her body and in Shape magazine’s November 2016 she said her butt is “higher than it’s ever been,” thanks to some intense workouts.



Michele revealed her fitness tips to the publication saying: “As I get older, my body is always changing. Right now I have so much energy, my skin looks good, and my butt is higher than it’s ever been. I’ve been skinnier and I’ve been a little bit bigger, and I’m never hard on myself one way or the other. The fact that I’m active, eating well and taking care of myself is all that matters — not a number."

She credits a mix of SoulCycle, CorePower Hot Yoga and Studio MDR for her fabulous curves.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



