Courtesy of Lisa Rinna/Instagram

Hot damn! Lisa Rinna showed off her impressive bikini body while on vacation in Mexico on Monday, April 10.

“I am particularly fond of leopard print. 👙 I think the toilet is a nice touch and I'm quite a label whore in this shot 😉 #mexico #springbreaking🌴I am 53 and yes my hair is slicked back. 😎,” she wrote alongside a mirror selfie of her toned bikini body in a bathroom. In the snap, she wears a leopard-print bikini and displays her Gucci iPhone case — hence the “label whore” joke.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also shared a cute snap of her daughters, Delilah Belle, 18, and Amelia Gray, 15, whom she shares with husband Harry Hamlin. “Cuties.🌴🌴#springbreak2017,” she wrote alongside the photo of them posing with matching braids in her hair.

Their family vacation comes after Rinna endured a dramatic, catfight-filled season 7 of RHOBH.

The sure-to-be intense three-part RHOBH reunion special kicks off Tuesday, April 11, at 9 p.m.

