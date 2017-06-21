Lucy Hale Apologizes for Saying She Looked ‘So Fat’

John Nacion Imaging/startraksphoto.com

Lucy Hale got slammed by fans for body shaming herself. The Pretty Little Liars star, 28, apologized on Twitter on Monday, June 19, for saying she looked fat in a pic.

It all started when Hale posted a throwback photo of herself and her dad on Instagram on Father's Day on Sunday, June 18. In the since-deleted comments section, she remarked, "Ugh, I was so fat,” while responding to a fan.

Her Instagram followers were quick to notice her comment, and one replied: "Lucy Hale, fat? Are you kidding me??"

You taught me to have soul. I love you daddy. A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Hale has since removed all comments from the post and took to Twitter to apologize for her self-criticism.

“Sometimes I forget that people are watching everything I do and I say things I don't mean. I'm extremely sorry if my comment about my weight offended anyone,” she tweeted on Monday, June 19. “Sometimes we can be our own worst enemy. I know people look up to me and I should be way more aware of what I say sometimes. Thanks for all the love and support. Hope y'all can forgive me ! ❤️”

The CW star has been working on her health in recent months. During an April interview with Byrdie, Hale shared that she’s changed her lifestyle and is dedicated to working out.

“I went through a phase that was almost like my freshman 15. It’s so weird to see your weight fluctuate on a TV show,” she told the site, adding that SoulCycle has been her favorite way to get in shape. “I go home, and my dad’s like, ‘You L.A. hippie with your crystals and your SoulCycle!’ I always used to make fun of those people, but now I think it’s just magic.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!