Splash News

She got it from her mama! Madonna’s look-alike daughter Lourdes Leon sported a bright bubblegum pink bikini while vacationing in Miami with friends Monday, April 10.



The 20-year-old flaunted her toned stomach and showed off several of her tattoos in the skimpy swimsuit. The University of Michigan musical theater student accessorized with matching pink cat-eye sunglasses and layered several necklaces. She strolled on the beach and even met up with family friend Ingrid Casares.

Splash News

Lourdes — whose father is actor Carlos Leon — also hit the beach in a different swimsuit on Monday. She rocked a black two-piece with her hair half up in a top knot while taking a dip in the ocean.

The face of Stella McCartney fragrance recently got two new siblings when Madonna adopted 4-year-old twins Esther and Stella from Malawi earlier this year. An insider told Us Weekly that Lourdes and her other siblings, Rocco, 16, David, 11, and Mercy, 11, already love the newest additions to the family. “They love the twins,” the source said. “When Madonna said she wanted to adopt, her kids were all for it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!