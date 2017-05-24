Mama June Shannon hit the red carpet at the premiere of WE tv's Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta on Tuesday, May 23, and showed off her new slender figure in a red dress.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 37, flaunted her new size 4 figure in a sleeveless halter gown with a plunging neckline. She accessorized the look with multiple statement rings, a silver bracelet and black sandals, and wore her short blonde locks in waves.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Shannon walked the red carpet with her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson at the premiere in Atlanta. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, 11, rocked a sleeveless blue dress and white platform sandals.

Shannon first revealed her jaw-dropping transformation on the March 31 episode of From Not to Hot. She underwent multiple procedures, including a gastric sleeve surgery and skin removal, and stuck to an intense training plan over the course of the season. Shannon ultimately dropped nearly 300 pounds from her 460-pound frame.

"I'm happy that I went through with it and got what I wanted," the reality star told Entertainment Tonight in April. "I've been wanting it a long time. I'm always doing stuff for everybody else and never myself, so this is pretty much myself."

