Forget half her size. Mama June Shannon — who revealed her incredible size-4 figure on the Friday, March 31 episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot — is almost a quarter of her former self.

The once 460-pound Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, 37, revealed to Entertainment Tonight April 4 that she’s lost nearly 300 pounds. “I’m in the 160s,” the WE tv star revealed. “I’m probably four or five pounds off from being there.”

Ryan Turgeon/Splash News

Shannon had gastric sleeve surgery last May to jump-start the weight loss. She then followed up that procedure with a tummy tuck and breast lift in November and a surgery in December to remove excess skin from her arms and chin.

All the while, the mom of Alana, a.k.a. “Honey Boo Boo,” Lauryn (“Pumpkin”), Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon worked with Atlanta-based trainer Kenya Crooks.

Two to three times a week, either in person or through Skype, the self-proclaimed “world’s greatest weight loss expert” led Shannon through a series of elbow crunches (a variation where you lift your knees to meet your elbows, then tap heels on the ground), reaching sit-ups and Russian twists holding an 8-pound medicine ball.

Shannon says the sweat — and surgeries! — were well worth it. “I’m happy that I went through with it and got what I wanted,” she proclaimed. “I’ve been wanting it a long time. I’m always doing stuff for everybody else and never myself, so this is pretty much myself.”

And for the reality star, who says her size-5 jeans are now too big, there’s no going back to her former self. “I will do whatever it takes,” she said. “You have to exercise, you have to maintain.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!