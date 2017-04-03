Hot mama! Mama June Shannon was spotted for the first time since revealing her incredible size 4 figure on the Friday, March 31, episode of WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot. Watch her big reveal from the episode in the video above!

The reality TV matriarch, 37, was photographed arriving at her Georgia home on Sunday, April 2. Shannon — showing off her slimmer frame in a loose-fitting maroon hoodie and skintight gray leggings — got playful with shutterbugs as she smiled and stuck out her tongue.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, who previously weighed 460 pounds, worked with trainer Kenya Crooks to slim down, and then had gastric sleeve surgery to lose more weight. She also underwent multiple plastic surgeries (including a boob job, tummy tuck and excess skin removal) to help achieve her jaw-dropping revamp.

Ryan Turgeon/Splash News

Her entire transformation has been documented on From Not to Hot. As viewers saw on Friday night’s episode, Shannon was hesitant about putting her newly svelte silhouette on display. “There’s so much pressure on me to look good for this photo shoot and [my ex] Sugar Bear’s wedding, but I’m still feeling pain from [my] boob job and tummy tuck I had four weeks ago,” she said in a voice-over.

But after some encouragement from Crooks and her daughters Alana, aka “Honey Boo Boo,” and Lauryn, aka “Pumpkin,” she mustered up the strength to flaunt her smaller frame. “I’ve worked my ass off, working out, getting healthy,” Shannon said after her reveal. “And now I feel like I’m becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like on the inside.”

The season 1 finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Friday, April 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

