Mimi-licious! Mariah Carey showcased her svelte figure and cleavage in a daring black leather cutout mini dress on Tuesday, May 2. The “Fantasy” singer wore the sexy Bryan Hearns ensemble to attend her Butterfly MC Records launch party at Catch L.A. in West Hollywood.

“He made it a couture number, an ensemble,” Carey told ET’s Kevin Frazier of her LBD at the bash, where she was also joined by her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

The two have been spending more time together lately and recently took their twins, Monroe and Moroccan, to Disneyland to celebrate their 6th birthday. But when asked by ET if they’d ever get back together, Carey said it’s all for their kids for now.

“We're together when it counts. We're together for the kids. And I think that's the most important thing,” the “Always Be My Baby” singer said.

“It's so perfect right now, honestly," Cannon added. "I love her, I adore her, that's always going to be my dream girl, but I think as mature adults, I think we just operate better with the way things are right now."

The pair split after six years of marriage in 2014.

