It was the Super Bowl of bodybuilding! From major upsets to four-time champions, the 2017 Mr. Olympia competition did not disappoint.

The bodies were tighter, the muscles were leaner and the competition was fiercer than ever as the world's fittest group of men and women hit the Las Vegas strip to show off their hard work in the gym.

To see the world's greatest bodies and how the entire competition went down, watch the 15-minute video above and then tell Us: What do you think about this year's Mr. Olympia?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!