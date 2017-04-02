Nene Leakes Credit: Nene Leakers/Instagram

Work it! NeNe Leakes took to Instagram on Sunday, April 2, to show off her bikini body while on a tropical vacation.

"Spring Break #2017 with the kiddies #lifeofnene," the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 49, captioned a photo of herself striking a pose for the camera while standing on the balcony of her hotel. In the picture, she wears minimal makeup and looks stunning in a royal blue two-piece swimsuit and a striped, multicolored shawl.

"You can get these beautiful long fabulous cover ups at SWAGG BOUTIQUE. Will post more about it later #lifeofnene," Leakes captioned a second photo in the same ensemble, touting the women's clothing store in Atlanta that she owns.

Spring Break #2017 with the kiddies #lifeofnene A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

Several fans commented on Leakes' photos to compliment her curvaceous figure and beach-ready outfit. "You look so young and beautiful! #mommygoals," one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, "Nene you are making the haters mad with this post sweetie."



The To Tell the Truth panelist is just one of the many Real Housewives stars who've recently flaunted their bikini bodies on social media. Last month, Teresa Giudice showed off her figure on Instagram while vacationing in Boca Raton, Florida, with her Real Housewives of New Jersey costars Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania.

And while Giudice, 44, tries to eat clean, she admitted to Us Weekly in October 2016 that she still enjoys a cheat meal once a week. "When I was younger, I never watched what I ate and I never had to," she told Us. "You are what you eat, and as you get older, you do have to watch. I am Italian. I do eat my pasta once a week, every Sunday."

