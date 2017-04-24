Ice, ice baby! Orlando Bloom stripped down to his swimsuit to take an ice bath in honor of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 40, shared a video on his Instagram story of himself in a wooden tub. “To get green on Earth Day, I’m going blue,” the shirtless hunk said before completely submerging himself in the freezing cold water. “That’s ice, ice,” he added as he scooped up some of the ice cubes in his hands.

The UNICEF Goodwill ambassador didn’t last long in the chilly temps and quickly jumped out of the bath, giving the camera a close-up view of his abs. He wrote on the video “#blueballs” and “#earthday.”

Bloom continued his Earth Day celebrations in much warmer water at the beach. He shared a photo of himself in an orange T-shirt, denim shirt and sunglasses while hanging by the ocean. “bring it on what we all doing for #earthday #lustforlife #beach #friends #getoutdoors,” he captioned the snap.

