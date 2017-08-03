Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

She’s just a normal girl! Paris Jackson spoke candidly about embracing her body in a new interview with i-D Magazine published on Thursday, August 3.

“I’m not symmetrical, I’m not a size zero, I eat hella burgers and endless amounts of pizza,” the model, 19, revealed. “I can’t fit into a runaway sample size of designer clothes, I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite. I’m human. Not a dress-up doll.”

The new face of Calvin Klein, who conducted her interview via text message, also opened up about experiencing societal pressure to be perfect. “Unfortunately in the world we live in it’s almost impossible to feel comfortable in your skin 24/7. Especially with what the media is constantly feeding us. I have countless insecurities and fears, like everyone else I know,” she told the outlet. “But we’re getting there, slowly but surely. Which is a big reason why I want to change this fashion/beauty stigma, so it’s not as difficult for people around the world to feel beautiful just the way they are.”

When asked what beauty means to her, the Star actress responded, “Beauty is not measured by numbers, or symmetry, or shapes, or sizes, or anything like that. Beauty, true beauty, should be measured by the sou, the character, integrity, intentions and mindset of a person, what comes out of their mouth. How they behave. Their heart.”

This is not the first time that Jackson has spoken out in support of body positivity. In May, a body-shaming troll tweeted that the King of Pop’s daughter had gained weight, to which she boldly replied, “F--k yeah I have.”

